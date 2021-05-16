City dedicates benches for late Mayor Norman, MPD Captain Patterson

Dozens of law enforcement officers, family, friends and elected officials gathered at Manchester City Hall Friday, May 14, for a bench dedication.
Memorial benches behind the city hall building were dedicated to the late Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman, who passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, and Manchester Police Department Chris Patterson, who passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. The benches were made possible by community donations, according to Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother.
The day of the dedication also marked National Peace Officer Memorial Day.