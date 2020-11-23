Citing COVID-19, Manchester Parks Department closes park restrooms through Feb. 1

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that it is closing bathrooms in public parks.
The department cites an “increase in cases of COVID-19” for the reasoning to close restrooms in Dave King Park, Fred Deadman Park and the Soccer Park. The restrooms will remain closed through February 1, according to the department.
Despite these closures, the Manchester Recreation Center remains open for business.
According to Tennessee Department of Health, there are 321 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Coffee County as of Monday. This number is up 3 from the previous day.