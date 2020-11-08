CHS to serve free pizza to veterans Wednesday

Students at Coffee County Central High School will be distributing free
“take & bake” pizzas to veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, from 11:30 AM
to 2 PM.
The event is sponsored by the school’s FCCLA (Family Career and Community
Leaders of America) Club.
Under the leadership of Becki Louden and Angela Neal, FCCLA Advisors and
Culinary Arts teachers, high school Culinary Arts students will be involved
with preparing and boxing the pizzas. Due to health concerns, a table will
be set up outside the front entrance to the high school. Veterans are asked
to park in the circle and pick up their pizza and drink from the table.
Baking directions will be on the pizza box; available drinks include canned
sodas and bottled tea or water.
Culinary students will joyfully prepare the veterans’ food. Culinary III
student Ethan Nunley said, “they did & do a lot for us: we should do
something for them because they put their life on the lines to keep us
safe.” Culinary III student David O’Connor added, “it brings joy to us to
help others that do not get enough recognition; when we help them, it makes
me feel happy.”
To fund this event, they applied for a grant from the Nashville Area
Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. FCCLA also has fundraisers
throughout the year to be able to purchase food and other items needed for
their community service projects, such as complimentary cookies for First
Responders; and cupcakes to give out at the Veterans Day Parade.
Between November 9th and 20th many of the school’s culinary students will be
selling Rada Cutlery and That’s My Pan items to help pay for the ingredients
and drinks. According to Becki Louden, the students love preparing food to
show their appreciation for those who serve in our community. and invite
veterans to come pick up their free pizza and drinks. Students will prepare
80 pizzas: if they run out before all veterans are served, tickets will be
issued to get a pizza the next Thursday, November 19th.
Coffee County Central High School FCCLA members, advisors and culinary
advisory board members want to thank veterans for their service.
