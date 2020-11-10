CHS to broadcast virtual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday

Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, many area schools are not holding their normal Veterans Day ceremonies that are usually held each year.
Coffee County Central High School normally holds a large ceremony each year. And while that ceremony will not happen in the gymnasium this year, there will be a virtual ceremony to recognize and honor local veterans. This will take place at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and you can watch it on the Thunder Radio Facebook page. You can also watch on the Raider TV Youtube Channel.