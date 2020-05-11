CHS student registration is Thursday, May 14

Coffee County Central High will be registering all students for classes over the next several weeks starting with rising sophomores on Thursday, May 14.
Students will come in for registration based on their last name and upcoming grade level. Students will meet in the cafeteria with their assigned counselor. Students are required to remain six feet away from the next person in line.
Although not required, students are allowed to have one parent or guardian attend for registration.
Siblings or multiple parents will not be allowed in order to ensure social distancing and safety. Click here for a link to all registration times per grade and name range (Each grade level has its own tab).
