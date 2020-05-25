CHS seniors sent off in style with graduation parade

The Coffee County Central High School Parade of Graduates took place Friday without incident and finished with rave reviews from the community.
Class of 2020 graduates rode through downtown Manchester and eventually to CHS, where they received diplomas. Many made the trip hanging out of windows, truck beds and sun roofs to wave and celebrate with the crowd that gathered along the route.
Well over 300 graduates chose to participate in the parade. Thunder Radio was onsite at Raider Academy to conduct interviews of students before the parade began. Thunder Radio also broadcast names being called, as well as valedictorian and salutatorian speeches. You can rewatch the festivities on our Facebook page.
(Below photos by Dennis Weaver, Thunder Radio)