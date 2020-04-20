CHS seniors can pickup caps and gowns Tuesday

Even though Coffee County Central High School graduation is postponed to a later date, the class of 2020 will be able to pick up items during a drive-thru at Coffee County High School on Tuesday, April 21.
Jostens will conduct a drive-thru for Class of 2020 to pick up caps, gowns and other senior supplies from 10 a.m. until noon. The entrance and exit will be clearly marked and based on last names. School administrators and counselors will be on hand to help hand out items. Please have a sheet of paper with your name displayed on your dash. Students will not be leaving vehicles. If there is a balance, students must prepay that balance at www.Jostens.com or by calling 1 -800-JOSTENS.
Coffee County graduation was originally scheduled for May 22. Now graduation ceremonies will be held on one of the backup dates that were previously established: June 26, July 24, or August 14. The ceremony will be held on the first available date listed once social restrictions are lifted, provided that arrangements can be completed by that date.
