CHS senior parade is May 23; graduation May 27

Coffee County Central High School will return to a conventional graduation ceremony this year after COVID-19 led to vehicle parades for the class of 2020 and 2021.
The concept of the parade was so well liked, however, there will still be a senior parade.
The senior parade will be Monday, May 23. It will leave Coffee County Central High School at 6 p.m. and finish at Carden-Jarrell Field behind Raider Academy for “senior sunset” festivities.
The parade route is as follows:
Leaving CHS at 6 p.m. and traveling on State Route 55 toward Raider Academy.
Turn left on US Highway 41, traveling southbound (wrong way lanes) to Spring Street.
Turn right onto Spring St.
Turn Left onto Main St.
Turn right onto Irwin St.
Turn right on to Fort St.
Turn right onto Woodland St.
Turn left onto Highway 41 (northbound (wrong way lanes).
Turn left at Highway 41 and 55 toward Raider Academy
Turn left into CCRA entrance
Traffic will be completely closed to thru traffic on US 41 between the intersection of Highway 41 & 55 and Spring Street and at the main intersection during the parade. Please avoid that area if possible.
Meanwhile, traditional graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Carden-Jarrell Field behind Raider Academy.