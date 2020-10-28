Central High School, Raider Academy closing to in-person learning due to COVID-19

Coffee County School System has announced that Coffee County Central High School, Raider Academy will stop in-person learning through Nov. 6 due to COVID-19 increase.
Those schools will move to a virtual learning only from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. All other schools will remain on their 4-1 schedule: four days in class and Friday as a virtual day.
“This week the recent increase in community spread of COVID-19 in our community has started to have a more significant impact on our school district. Due to an increase in positive cases among the staff and students at Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Raider Academy, these two schools will be distance-learning/virtual only from October 29 through November 6,” said Dr. Charles Lawson, director of Coffee County Schools.
All other schools in the district will be on their regular schedule of in-person instruction Monday through Thursday. Coffee County Schools will remain distance-learning only throughout the district on Fridays. The teacher in-service day that was scheduled for November 3 due to the election is still in place. No in-person or virtual classes will meet on November 3.
“The district regrets that this places additional burdens on our family and community. This decision was made in order to keep our students as safe as possible during this time,” added Lawson
