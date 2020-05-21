CHS parade of graduates set for 6 p.m. Friday

Friday is graduation day for Coffee County Central High School – and it will certainly be a graduation to remember.
The school will send off the Class of 2020 with a parade of graduates that will start at Raider Academy and end at CHS. The community is encouraged to line the route and send the class off in style.
According to Coffee County School officials, the parade of graduates will begin at Raider Academy at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, turn onto Waite Street, From there, students will turn onto Fort St. enter the downtown square, turn onto N. Irwin St., onto West Main St., and remain until they hit Woodland St., where they will turn toward US Highway 41. From there, students will take Highway 41 to State Route 55, go to Central High School, and travel around the school’s circle where they will receive their diplomas and names will be called. At that point students will have the option of parking in the student parking lot and waiting on all graduates and to turn their tassels and throw their caps. Students who choose not to wait can then exit the parking lot.
Thunder Radio will broadcast the audio of the parade, including valedictorian and salutatorian speeches. Thunder radio coverage begins at 5 p.m. with on-site coverage from Raider Academy, where students will be lining up. Thunder Radio will be conducting interviews, playing games and giving away prizes to students. Once students reach the high school, Thunder Radio will carry the presentation of diplomas and names being called. You can also watch the events at www.thunder1320.com. Video coverage begins at 6 p.m.
