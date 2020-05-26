CHS hopes yearbooks will be ready soon

Coffee County Central High School officials want parents, guardians and students to know that yearbooks for this past school year are still not ready, but to be on the lookout for more information soon.
Due to COVID-19, the publisher of the book was shut down for multiple weeks. The book is set to print around May 28, but will then need to be delivered to the school at a later date. Thunder Radio will offer an update when more information is available.
