CHS Class of 2022 to graduate Friday night

Coffee County Central High School Class of 2022 commencement exercises will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.
With a crowd well into the thousands expected to attend, traffic is expected to be congested around the school from 6 p.m. until about 9 p.m. Travelers should seek alternate routes when possible.
In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the CHS gymnasium. Below is the top 10 percent of the class of 2022:
|Luke Beachboard – Valedictorian
|Landon G. Meadows – Salutatorian
|Jason A. Abeyta
|Caroline E. Ballard
|Elizabeth C. Brown
|Annmarie N. Calahan
|Elliana A. Chumley
|Anna E. Dawkins
|Bethany A. Farrar
|Kiya B. Ferrell
|Connor J. Fox
|Anna C. Godwin
|Peyton H. Grosch
Destiny Haley
|Maddison L. Helms
|Kasen X. Holt
|Cybele M. Hoover-Horn
|Olivia B. Howell
|Olivia P. Kilpatrick
Alyssa McClanahan
|Logan G. Meadows
|Harshita Y. Mistry
|Jacqueline P. Mondragon
|Marisol Moreno Rivera
|Alexa J. Morse
|Brady R. Nugent
|Lauren I. Perry
|Gavin W. Prater
|Ashley K. Reynolds
|Callie E. Roper
|Haley K. Sherrill
|Sarah E. Slade
|Granite B. Todd
|Riley J. Tucker
|Jason P. Tundidor
|Ethan J. Welch
|Emily A. Whitten
Lukas Workman