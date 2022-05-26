CHS Class of 2022 to graduate Friday night

Coffee County Central High School Class of 2022 commencement exercises will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.

With a crowd well into the thousands expected to attend, traffic is expected to be congested around the school from 6 p.m. until about 9 p.m. Travelers should seek alternate routes when possible.

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the CHS gymnasium. Below is the top 10 percent of the class of 2022:

Luke Beachboard  – Valedictorian
Landon G. Meadows  – Salutatorian
Jason A. Abeyta
Caroline E. Ballard
Elizabeth C. Brown
Annmarie N. Calahan
Elliana A. Chumley
Anna E. Dawkins
Bethany A. Farrar
Kiya B. Ferrell
Connor J. Fox
Anna C. Godwin
Peyton H. Grosch
Destiny Haley
Maddison L. Helms
Kasen X. Holt
Cybele M. Hoover-Horn
Olivia B. Howell
Olivia P. Kilpatrick
Alyssa McClanahan
Logan G. Meadows
Harshita Y. Mistry
Jacqueline P. Mondragon
Marisol Moreno Rivera
Alexa J. Morse
Brady R. Nugent
Lauren I. Perry
Gavin W. Prater
Ashley K. Reynolds
Callie E. Roper
Haley K. Sherrill
Sarah E. Slade
Granite B. Todd
Riley J. Tucker
Jason P. Tundidor
Ethan J. Welch
Emily A. Whitten
Lukas Workman