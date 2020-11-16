Christmas toy / food drop off, sign-up is Friday and Saturday

If you are interested in dropping off items to help with the third annual Taylor & Graves toy & food drive, this Friday and Saturday is the perfect opportunity to help.
Anyone wishing to help is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or toys (as well as canned goods) to the Coffee County Rescue Squad building between 4-7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 20, or 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
If your family is in need of help this holiday season, you will also need to show up this Friday or Saturday to sign up for assistance. If you are wishing to sign up for assistance, you will need to show up at the rescue squad on Friday or Saturday during these assigned hours and you must provide the following documents: proof of residence, Identification, and birth certificate of child or children.
Toys and/or food will be distributed at a later date according to the amount of donations received. The Rescue Squad is located at 2270 Murfreesboro Highway in Manchester.