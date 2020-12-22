Christmas music all day Thursday and Friday on Thunder

For the enjoyment of our listeners, Thunder Radio will suspending regular programming in favor of playing Christmas music all day on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday Dec. 25.
“We hope everyone in our community has a safe and Merry Christmas,” said Thunder Radio owner Josh Peterson. “Turn up Thunder Radio in the background and enjoy our deep library of Christmas songs while you open gifts and spend cherished time with loved ones.”
Christmas music will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and continue straight through midnight Christmas night. You can listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app and at thunder1320.com.
“Thank you for supporting your locally owned radio station.”