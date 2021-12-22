Christmas music all day Friday, Saturday on Thunder Radio WMSR

In keeping with tradition, Thunder Radio WMSR will be airing your favorite Christmas hits on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The WMSR collection of Christmas hits is hundreds of songs deep. Beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 24 through midnight Christmas night, you will be able to hear your favorite Christmas classics on your hometown, community radio station.
“Another one of the great traditions of WMSR over its decades is Christmas music on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” said Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “That’s just not something you are going to find on big commercial, corporate radio conglomerates.”
Music will play mostly commercial free for the two days, with the occasional “Merry Christmas” message intertwined from area local businesses, as well as a few weather updates.
“I know at our house we like to have Christmas music on in the background for a couple of days around the holidays while the kids are opening gifts and while we cook breakfast,” said Peterson. “We hope everyone will join us for this special holiday.”
You can hear Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, streaming on the Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.