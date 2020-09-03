Change in TDH reporting slashes number of active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County

Coffee County’s active cases of COVID-19 have been slashed considerably, after Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday announced a different method of reporting cases to the public.
TDH announced Thursday that it would no longer report “recovered” cases, but would instead report inactive and recovered cases – which are cases that are 14 days or more beyond their illness or onset date and who are not deceased. TDH also announced that approximately 1,700 cases statewide needed a correction for county of residence.
After these adjustments, TDH is now reporting that there are now 114 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County. This is down from 271 reported as active the previous day.
TDH reports Coffee County had 783 total cases since March, with 663 cases recovered or inactive, leaving just 114 active cases. There have been six fatalities in Coffee County, TDH says.