Chamber has ‘shop local’ game for Christmas

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce is really working hard to keep shoppers spending money at local shops and restaurants this holiday season. 

With less than two weeks before Christmas, the chamber and Thunder Radio encourages you to shop local for those last minute gifts. While shopping at local stores and eating at local restaurants, look for participating businesses with the shop local elf. If you find the elf, you can purchase an item, take a selfie and post it with the hash tag #shop37355, tag the Manchester Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and you’ll be entered to win a basket of goodies. Remember, shopping local can make a big impact this holiday season. A full list of participating businesses is below:

Beans Creek Winery

Bites of Europe

Coffee Café

Donut Palace

Eaton Home Stores

Foothills Crafts

Freddie’s

Harvest Local Foods

High Cotton

J&G

Jehova Java

Jiffy Burger

KK’s

Merle Norman

Prater’s

Reese’s Genes

Smoot’s

Spring Street Market

Sprout Children’s Shop

The Cracked Pot

The Mercantile

The Wandering Apple

Soul Revival Boutique

Owen’s Provisions & Apparel