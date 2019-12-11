Chamber has ‘shop local’ game for Christmas

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce is really working hard to keep shoppers spending money at local shops and restaurants this holiday season.
With less than two weeks before Christmas, the chamber and Thunder Radio encourages you to shop local for those last minute gifts. While shopping at local stores and eating at local restaurants, look for participating businesses with the shop local elf. If you find the elf, you can purchase an item, take a selfie and post it with the hash tag #shop37355, tag the Manchester Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and you’ll be entered to win a basket of goodies. Remember, shopping local can make a big impact this holiday season. A full list of participating businesses is below:
Beans Creek Winery
Bites of Europe
Coffee Café
Donut Palace
Eaton Home Stores
Foothills Crafts
Freddie’s
Harvest Local Foods
High Cotton
J&G
Jehova Java
Jiffy Burger
KK’s
Merle Norman
Prater’s
Reese’s Genes
Smoot’s
Spring Street Market
Sprout Children’s Shop
The Cracked Pot
The Mercantile
The Wandering Apple
Soul Revival Boutique
Owen’s Provisions & Apparel