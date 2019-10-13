Central High School to host 9th team up to tackle breast cancer event on Oct. 15

October 25th is the CHS FBLA 9th Annual Team Up to Tackle Breast Cancer event at the home football game versus Oakland at 7 p.m. Participants of the night’s activities will be sporting pink.
Fans are encouraged to participate by purchasing the t-shirt designed for the event. Anyone wishing to purchase a shirt can contact any Coffee County CHS FBLA member or contact the high school at 931.723.5159.
Shirts are on sale now. The shirts are black soft style and short-sleeved costing $12 and $15 for extended sizes. All proceeds from the shirts will be donated to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition to assist breast cancer patients in Coffee County. Let’s all team up with Coffee County CHS and FBLA to tackle breast cancer.