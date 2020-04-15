Coffee County Central High School graduation postponed

Coffee County School announced Wednesday afternoon that it will follow Governor Bill Lee’s guidance to cancel the remainder of the school year. With that announcement came the postponement of graduation at Central High School.
A email statement from director of schools Dr. Charles Lawson is below:
“As stated just [Tuesday], Coffee County Schools will follow the guidance of local, state, and national leaders in making decisions regarding the status of schools and school events. Today, Governor Lee recommended the closure of public schools for the remainder of the ’19-’20 school year. Coffee County Schools will be following that recommendation.
“Coffee County Schools are closed for the remainder of the school year. As a result of the school closure, Coffee County Central High School graduation is postponed. Graduation ceremonies will be held on one of the backup dates that were previously established: June 26, July 24, or August 14. The ceremony will be held on the first available date listed once social restrictions are lifted, provided that arrangements can be completed by that date.
“The closure for the remainder of the school year has also created other secondary issues. Schools will still need to collect textbooks, athletic uniforms, and other school items and some students still have personal belongings in the schools. Once the governor’s mandatory stay-at-home order has expired, arrangements will be made in which school items can be taken to schools and personal belongings can be claimed. Coffee County Schools will communicate those arrangements through local media, school district social media accounts, and communications from teachers. Please continue to be patient as we work through this difficult time.”