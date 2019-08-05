Center Hill Lake swimming spot closed due to bacteria

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Ragland Bottom Day Use Beach at Center Hill Lake in Smithville, Tenn., due to high bacteria levels in the water. The area is still open for picnicking and boat launching. No other beaches at Center Hill Lake are affected.
Signs have been posted and caution tape installed warning the public not to swim at this location. The day use volunteer will direct visitors to the Floating Mill Day Use Beach, an alternative swim area.
Follow-up testing of Ragland Bottom swimming area will continue until conditions return to acceptable levels