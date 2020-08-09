Census door knockers to hit the street this week

The enumerators for the United States Census (otherwise known as door knockers) will finally start hitting the streets after a delay due to COVID-19.
According to Census officials, door knockers will hit the streets beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 11 here in Coffee County. If you have yet to self-respond to the 2020 Census, you can expect workers to visit your home in an attempt to get the most accurate count possible. All door-knockers will have proper badge identification with a phone number to call for verification.
You can still complete your Census online by clicking here and avoid a visit form a Census worker. You can also call in at 1-844-330-2020.
Currently, Coffee County is sixth in Tennessee among the state’s 95 counties for best self-response rate.