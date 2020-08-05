Celebration of life for Dennis Weaver will be Sunday, Aug. 9

There will be a celebration of life for Dennis Weaver from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Coffee County Central High School softball field.
Weaver, more commonly known as “Weave,” was the sports director for Thunder Radio an the play-by-play voice for Coffee County Central High School athletics. He passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 24 after complications from a routine operation.
Weaver was a longtime softball coach at Coffee County Central. He, along with Jeff Breeden, helped to build the program into a state power and were integral in construction of the softball complex. He spent decades calling Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics on the air for WMSR Thunder Radio. He also spent time as public address announcer for the high school softball team and basketball teams. Weave was responsible for launching the Coffee Coaches Show – a weekly show that airs at 10 a.m. Saturday and has allowed hundreds of prep athletes the ability to be on the radio.
Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration of life anytime between 2-6 p.m. Sunday to pay your respects.