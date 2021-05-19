CCHS Summer Institute

Coffee County High Schools Summer Institute will take place June 7-11 and June 14-18. This is an opportunity for students to receive more than 1 credit. Summer Institute is for credit recovery only.
Summer Institute registration forms are available at the high school.
There is no cost this year for Summer Institute. The registration form is due by Thursday, May 27th, and is to be turned in to the Student Counseling Center at the high school.
Summer School is for credit recovery only (minimum of a 50 for the semester or yearly average). Students will not be allowed to earn new credit.