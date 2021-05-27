CCCHS Graduation

Coffee County Central High School announced Thursday morning that they are “carefully watching the weather forecast.” The administration will make a final decision by Friday at 2:00 p.m.
It was stated that it would be possible for the parade to be moved to later in the evening if weather looks more ideal. If the decision were to me made to move the ceremony inside, it would be held in the gymnasium at the high school, and each graduate would receive 6 tickets.
Just a reminder that you can listen to the ceremony on Thunder Radio. You can also watch the ceremony live on the Thunder Radio Facebook page.