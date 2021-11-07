CASA online silent auction begins Nov. 12; great holiday gifts available

The Court Appointed Specials Advocates for Children – shortened simply to CASA – will be hosting its 2nd annual online silent auction beginning on Nov. 12 and running through Nov. 14.
This year’s auction features several unique, creative gifts for the holiday season.
Among the items available are a set of rocking chairs, center ice tickets for Predators and Sabres in January, paintings, gift baskets and other got-to-have items.
The auction begins at noon on Nov. 12 and ends at 6 pm Nov. 14.
To participate, use this link: www.32auctions.com/casaworks2021 use our facebook url using www.facebook.com/CASAWorksInc. If you have questions about our auction call 931-455-7426.
CASA Works continues to advocate for abused and neglected children in Bedford, Coffee and Franklin counties.