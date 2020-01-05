Car crashes into Little Duck River early Saturday morning; driver cited

Someone walking the Little Duck River Greenway near the Manchester Sports Park discovered an upside down vehicle in the Little Duck River early Saturday morning and called authorities.
Apparently, the vehicle crashed into the river below State Highway 55 while traveling West on State Route 55 (McMinnville Highway). Specific details as to how the vehicle crashed are not available.
Members of the Coffee County Rescue Squad were able to recovere the vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala sedan, and flip it over to find no one inside.
Authorities later identified the driver as Tauris Donte Maymi, who allegedly walked home after the crash. He was cited by Manchester Police for failure to report an accident and no insurance.