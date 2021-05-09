Capstar Bank donates to Lady Raider softball for facility upgrade

Officials with Capstar Bank of Manchester went to Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider Softball Field (Terry Floyd Field) on Thursday to make a donation to the program.
The donation was sizable – and was used to pay for the purchase of a storage shed placed outside the fence down the right field line. The shed is used for field tool storage.
“We’ve been needing something like this for a while,” explained Coffee County softball coach Brandon McWhorter. “We were storing all of our field tools in one small room attached to the visitor’s dugout and it just wasn’t feasible anymore. We really appreciate Capstar Bank for making this donation.”
The CHS softball team is currently competing in the district tournament. The Lady Raiders next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Fayetteville.