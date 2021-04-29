Capacity, concession restrictions lifted for Coffee County Central sports

Capacity limitations and restrictions on food sales for all athletic events at Coffee County Central High School have now been lifted.
CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
The school has been dealing with varying capacity limitations and restrictions on concession sales due to COVID-19 pandemic all school year long.
With Governor Bill Lee’s announcement earlier this week that retires the Tennessee Pledge and lifts most all restrictions on business and masks across the state, the TSSAA is now free to lift any remaining limitations.