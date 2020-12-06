Cannon Co. authorities, TBI searching for woman considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Cannon County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Reyna Michelle Riverra.
Rivera is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Possessing a Firearm During a Commission Of a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, Theft Over $1,000, and False Imprisonment. Rivera should be considered armed and dangerous.
She is 34 years old, 5’2” and approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.
She is on the TBI Most Wanted List and there is a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to her arrest.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.