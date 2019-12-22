Bust in Pelham recovers stolen vehicle, counterfeit cash

Grundy County Sheriff’s Department deputies made a traffic stop in the Pelham area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning that ended in a drug bust and recovery of a stolen vehicle.
A deputy came in contact with a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Payne’s Cove and Clouse Hill roads. During the stop, deputies discovered approximately $8,000 in counterfeit currency and over two ounces of what is suspected to be crystal meth. Thunder Radio news has reached out for further information from the department. The suspect identified himself as being from New York. This case continues to be investigated.