Businessman continues to recognize MPD officers

Local businessman Jay Kalvala and current city resident Gene Holmes paired up to work on a project to show support for law enforcement officers at Manchester Police Department.
They began this project in September, and last month were able to recognize four more officers. The officers were: Major Bill Sipe, Captain Devin Deford, Sergeant Keith Hendrix and officer Jon Holland.
Mr. Kalvala and Mr. Holmes stated they intended to continue this project until every officer is recognized.
Pictured below are officers recognized last month.