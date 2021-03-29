Business Fairness Act designed to protect Tennessee businesses in state of emergency

Legislation that seeks to protect small business during a state of emergency passed the Tennessee Commerce Committee this week.
“The Covid-19 pandemic presented many challenges for small businesses across the state. Those that were not deemed essential suffered while their bigger competitors were allowed to remain open, ultimately giving government the authority to pick winners and losers in business,” it was stated in a newsletter sent out by state representative Rush Bricken.
House Bill 855, also known as the “Business Fairness Act,” provides businesses with the assurance that they cannot be forced to close while larger competitors stay open, and also gives businesses the choice to follow any set of guidelines, state or local, that allows them to operate at the capacity that works best for the business to protect their customers and employees.
The bill will need to move to the full assembly and get a governor signature before becoming law.