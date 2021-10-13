Burn permits required beginning Friday

Anyone wanting to burn leaves or brush in the state of Tennessee must have a burn permit, beginning on Friday, Oct. 15.
Burn permits will be required from Oct. 15 through May 15. This is standard practice every year from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Tennessee Division of Forestry.
For residents inside the city limits of Manchester and Tullahoma, burn permits should be acquired through city fire departments. County residents should get permits through the Tennessee Division of Forestry by clicking here. https://www.tn.gov/tnwildlandfire/prevention/safe-debris-burning/permits.html
The following tips should be followed when it is safe to conduct a debris burn:
- Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in cities and towns that have their own burning permit system.
- GET A PERMIT. A permit is required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry between October 15 to May 15 where local restrictions do not supercede.
- Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn
- Do not burn on windy days
- Stay abreast of changing weather conditions
- Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles
- Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water)
- Stay with the fire until it is completely out.