Burn permits now required due to dry conditions

Beginning Monday, September 23, 2019, a burn permit will be required to start an open air fire within five hundred feet of any forest, grassland or woodland.
This starts the burn permit season a few weeks early this year due to dry conditions across the state. In most years, burn permits are not required outside of city limits until October 15. However, dry conditions have led to moving that date up this year.
To inquire about a burn permit, you can do so online by clicking here, or by calling (877) 731-2221 if you live in Coffee County. Residents in Manchester and Tullahoma will need to contact their respective fire departments.
To report illegal burning, you can call toll-free 1-888-891-TDEC