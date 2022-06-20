Bump in Coffee County EMS pay added to proposed county budget

Coffee County Budget and Finance has voted in include large pay increases to Coffee County EMS staff in the next year’s proposed budget.
The committee voted for a 25% increase in pay for medics, EMT’s and paramedics and a 10% increase in pay for drivers. A 5% increase was included for EMS director Michael Bonner.
Hiring problems and staff shortages have plagued Coffee County EMS for some time now, leaving the county often underserviced when it comes to available ambulance to service emergencies and transports.