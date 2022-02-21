Brothers Implement fire ruled electrical, authorities say

A fire that caused significant damage at Brothers Implement Company in Hillsboro last week (Feb. 15, 2022) has been ruled an electrical fire.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator James Sherrill told Thunder Radio News that the fire was investigated and has been determined to be an electrical fire.
At the time of the fire, authorities would not rule out arson due to a rash of home and vehicle burglaries in the area at the exact same time as the fire.
Brothers Implement Company remains open for business. While the office areas were completely destroyed, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from reaching the shop area of the business.
Still need help with burglaries
Sheriff’s department officials say that they still need assistance solving a rash of burglaries that broke out on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Homes, garages and vehicles were broken into on Hillsboro Highway starting at Old Airport Rd. and working toward Hillsboro.
“The investigation is ongoing and we are following leads, checking cameras,” stated Sherrill.
“If anyone has any information at all. Maybe you saw someone walking down the road in that time frame (between 5-8 p.m.) or saw suspicious vehicles, maybe parked on the side of the road, please call me directly.”
Tips can be called to Sherrill directly at 931-570-4404.