Bricken, Bowling introduce bills to allow concealed carry on college campuses in Tennessee

Representative Rush Bricken and Senator Janice Bowling, both representatives of Coffee County in the Tennessee legislature, introduced legislation that, if passed, would open the door for college students to carry concealed handguns on public university campuses.
These bills – introduced as HB2102 and SB2288 – would allow these students to carry if they possess a legal permit. The legal age to obtain a concealed carry permit in Tennessee is 21, meaning many students would still not be eligible.
