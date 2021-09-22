BREAKING: two Coffee County residents charged with murder

Two Coffee County residents were taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with murder.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigators have taken into custody Ronald A. Archey, age 54, and Cullen B. Hickerson, 26, both of Hillsboro, and charged them with premediated first degree and felony murder.
Both are suspected by authorities to have been involved in the deaths of Chasity Kay Hill, 27, and Logan Tindale, 22, who were found dead at 93 Clyde Vickers Rd. over the weekend.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott released a statement on the arrest of Archey and Hickerson.
“On Sept. 19, 2021, police were called to the scene at which the bodies of Chasity Hill, age 27, and Logan Tindale, age 22, were located. Upon investigation, it was immediately apparent that they had suffered fatal gunshot wounds,” Northcott said.
“Over the course of the next several days, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department worked tirelessly to determine who was involved in this incident. Dozens of interviews, hours of crime scene investigation and the resolve to achieve justice for these victims resulted in developing evidence to make the arrest of two individuals involved in the murders.
“Ronald Andrew Archey, age 54, of Coffee County, and Cullen Blake Hickerson, age 25, of Coffee County, have each been charged with two counts of premeditated murder and felony murder for the killings.”
Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
“I want to thank all the investigators and officers of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for their relentless and professional efforts in this investigation,” added Northcott. “I want to thank sheriff Chad Partin for making available all the resources of his department and his many hours leading the investigation. The work will continue in this case to leave no lead unpursued to ensure that justice will be served. please pray for the victims’ families and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”