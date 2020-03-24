BREAKING: Tornado Watch issued for Coffee County

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Georgia, an area that includes Coffee County.
This watch is in effect from 3:05 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tuesday. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, including tornadoes.
Much of southern Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, have been placed under an “enhanced risk” of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon, March 24.
According to the National Weather Service, the primary threat is damaging winds of 60+ miles per hour, half-dollar size hail, heavy rain amounts, and a few tornadoes.
North of Coffee County remains under a “slight risk” of severe weather, per the storm prediction center.
Timing appears to bring the highest chance of severe weather into Coffee County between 4-10 p.m.
