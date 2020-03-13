BREAKING: Tennessee courts suspend in-person court appearances amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court has declared a state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of the Tennessee government, effectively shutting down all in-person court proceedings in all state and local courts, including municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial and appellate courts.
These in-person proceedings are suspended beginning at close of business Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 31. This according to an order issued by Tennessee Supreme Court.
Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan told Thunder Radio News that court personnel and judges will remain in the building at the Coffee County Justice Center and business will continue to operate. However, in-person proceedings will be halted in accordance with the order.
“If someone has a very pressing matter, they can call us or come see us at the circuit court clerk’s office and if we need to get them in front of a judge we will see what we can do,” said Duncan.
There are exceptions to this suspension of proceedings, according to the order, that include the following:
*proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals
*Civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13.
*Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection
*Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders
*Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection
*Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief
*Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
*Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons
*Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
*other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice.
Duncan said her office is working on a postponement schedule to inform people of new court dates. We will post that schedule on www.thunder1320.com when it is available.
Stay up to date - like Thunder on Facebook!
Like your hometown radio station & news source on Facebook