BREAKING: One expected dead, another severely burned in early Monday house fire

One person is believed dead and another received severe burns in a structure fire in Coffee County early Monday morning.
Area first responders answered a call to 689 Garner Rd. at approximately 3:22 early Monday morning to reports of a structure fire.
“We have a potential fatality, but we can’t be sure until the fire is completely extinguished and we can gain access to the structure,” Allen Lendley with Coffee County EMA told Thunder Radio news Monday morning. “One man was able to get out of the fire but he was burned pretty good.
“I believe the man who got out was the brother of the person who we think didn’t get out.”
The two-story structure was just getting contained by volunteer firefighters at approximately 7:30 Monday morning. According to Lendley, the structure is a total loss.
“There really isn’t much standing but the outside walls,” Lendley explained.
Coffee County EMA and state fire investigators are standing by to investigate the fire and determine the cause and origin.
“If we do have a fatality, once we have notified next of kin we will release the name at that time.”
The potential victim is believed to be a female.
The male burn victim, who Lendley believes is the owner of the home, was transported to Unity Medical Center and, from there, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Thunder Radio will report more information as details are available.