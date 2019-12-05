Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

BREAKING: One dead in Thursday interstate crash in Coffee County

A Coffee County man was killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 24 near the exit 111 eastbound after his vehicle went underneath a stationary tractor trailer. 

Authorities were not yet prepared to released the name of the deceased. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thunder Radio News is waiting on a preliminary crash report from THP.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. – including Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Police, Coffee County EMS, Manchester Fire & Rescue Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, which will reconstruct the accident. 