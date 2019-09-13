BREAKING NEWS: Tullahoma schools attempting to separate from director Carver

Tullahoma City School System is attempting to reach a separation with Director of Schools John Carver.
Carver’s tenure with Tullahoma schools has been brief. The school board announced the intent to hire him in August of 2018, and he took over from outgoing director Dan Lawson in November of 2018.
“The Board of Tullahoma City Schools announces today that we are currently in negotiation of a separation agreement with Director of Schools John Carver,” said Tullahoma School Board Chairman Pat Welsh in a statement released early Friday afternoon, Sept. 13. “TCS has a storied history of excellence in education. The Board will move forward in selecting an interim until the position can be filled.
“Meanwhile, the Board remains committed to providing a quality education for the children of our community. The Board holds the administrative team, teachers, and all support staff in the highest regard toward this goal.”
It was not immediately clear why the board is seeking to separate from Carver. More details will be posted as they are available.