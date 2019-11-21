BREAKING: Manchester Police discover human skull Wednesday evening

Manchester Police Department officers were looking for a suspect in a traffic incident Wednesday evening when they stumbled upon what appears to be a human skull.
Information is limited at this time.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott did not want to release the location of the discovery in an effort to not compromise the crime scene.
“They did find what appears to be a human skull,” Northcott told Thunder Radio News. “We don’t want to disclose the location because it is a secure location at this time and we are waiting on forensic investigators to arrive in the morning.”
Northcott confirmed that the discovery was made after dark Wednesday, making it hard to search the scene thoroughly.
“They were on a separate call and in their efforts on that call they came across these remains,” explained Northcott. “It was after dark, so they secured the scene and we are waiting on morning light to continue with the investigation.”
Northcott explained that the state medical examiner’s office will be on site Thursday morning along with an anthropology team to support the Manchester Police Department. MPD will be the primary agency handling the investigation.
Thunder Radio News will report more information as it becomes available.