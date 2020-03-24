BREAKING: Governor Lee calls for schools to remain CLOSED through April 24

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that all public schools in Tennessee should remain closed through April 24 due to the COVID-19 virus.
Locally, Coffee County and Manchester City Schools have already been closed since March 16. Both districts announced Monday afternoon, March 23, that they would be closed through April 12. Now the governor’s announcement extends that closure even further.
“The Department of Education team will continue to work closely with our districts as they serve students and families during this time. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school,” said Lee.
The US Department of Education announced Monday that it has approved Tennessee’s request to waive statewide testing this year.
“Following guidance from Governor Bill Lee, Manchester City Schools will remain closed through April 24. Our district will continue to reach out to our students and families to provide academic support,” said Manchester Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn. “We are incredibly proud of the work taking place to meet the needs of our community.”
Coffee County Schools will also remain closed through April 24, per director Dr. Charles Lawson.
More information will be posted as it is available.
