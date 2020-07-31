BREAKING: First two COVID-19 related deaths reported in Coffee County

1:35 p.m., July 31: Thunder Radio News has learned that Coffee County now has two COVID-19 related deaths. These are the first reported deaths related to COVID-19 virus in Coffee County since the pandemic began earlier this spring.
This information has not been released by the Tennessee Department of Health as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. However, Thunder Radio News was able to independently confirm this information with two officials privy to the data, but not authorized to speak to the media.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there were 188 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to TDH. Friday’s numbers will be released at 2 p.m…
Update, 2:05 p.m., July 31: Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths in Coffee County.
As of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, there are now 198 active cases of the virus in Coffee County. There have been 370 positive cases since testing began in March. The population of Coffee County is approximately 57,000. There have been 8,095 negative tests.