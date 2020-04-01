BREAKING – Coffee County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19

There are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
“We have received a notification from the State of Tennessee Health that we now have 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases within Coffee County,” Coffee County EMA said in a press release late Wednesday afternoon. “We do not have any information beyond this. Due to HIPPA regulations it is only the responsibility of health [department] to notify us that a resident in our county has tested positive. All other information is kept confidential by TN Dept. of Health. You will not see these numbers represented on the states website until updated numbers are released at 2 p.m. tomorrow.”
Coffee County had its first positive case over the past weekend.