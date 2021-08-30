BREAKING: Bonnaroo to reduce camping capacity due to heavy rainfall; refunds being offered

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival organizers announced late Monday that they expect areas of their campgrounds to be unusable and have started the process of offering refunds for those who want them. Organizers added that camping capacity is being reduced.
“Due to the expectation of significant rain on the farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity,” the festival said. “We are offering a refund window so Bonnaroovians who no longer wish to attend can request full refunds across all ticket and accommodation types. The refund request window is open now and will end on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.”
This year’s festival is sold out and has been for quite some time. The last Bonnaroo held was June 2019. The 2020 festival was postponed and eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival was pushed to September due to COVID-19 concerns and is now facing challenges of hurricane season. Remnants of Hurricane Ida reached the Manchester area at about 4 p.m. Monday and rain is not expected to stop until later in the day Wednesday.
Bonnaroo gates were originally scheduled to open Tuesday, but that has been pushed and more announcements are expected to come from the festival.
Thunder Radio is the home to Bonnaroo Radio beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and going through noon Monday, Sept. 6