BREAKING: Bonnaroo to postpone annual festival until September

According to Thunder Radio News sources, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival organizers have reached out to Coffee County officials to inform them that the festival will be postponed from June until September 24-27 due to concerns with COVID-19.
This year is set to be the 19th annual Bonnaroo festival, which has been held in June since its inception in 2002.
Bonnaroo released a statement shortly after this news posting saying that the change is “out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.”
According to Bonnaroo officials, all current tickets and onsite accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
“Please continue to radiate positivity through this unchartered time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”
More information will be posted as it is available.