BREAKING: Bonnaroo 2021 has been cancelled

Extensive flooding at the site of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has forced Bonnaroo to cancel the 2021 festival.
Heavy rains last week, combined with more downpours over the past 24 hours from the remnants of Hurricane Ida have waterlogged the festival site. Organizers began scrambling Monday, cancelling Tuesday entry in hopes of avoiding a messy entrance. Late Tuesday, organizers opened a refund window in hopes of getting enough campers to refund that it would open up space on the grounds.
This will make the second consecutive year without the festival in Manchester after the 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. Bonnaroo did announce that it will return in June of 2022.
All tickets will be refunded. If you purchased tickets through Thunder Radio, those will be refunded through Front Gate Tickets.
Also, Manchester City Schools announced it is closed on Wednesday due to heavy traffic expected – they will remain closed. Coffee County Schools remain closed this week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Below is the full statement from the festival:
“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.
“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.”